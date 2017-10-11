Eminem unleashes anti-Donald Trump freestyle rap

WARNING: Some viewers may find language in the video above objectionable. Viewer discretion advised.

Detroit rapper Eminem went on the offensive against Donald Trump during Tuesday night’s BET Hip Hop Awards, unleashing a freestyle rap criticizing the president and his actions in office.

Eminem’s 4.5 minute tirade referenced everything from the white supremacist rally in Charlottesville to the Hurricane Maria response in Puerto Rico, the mass shooting in Las Vegas and NFL protests.

Comparing Trump to a “racist 94-year-old grandpa,” the rapper suggested the president was trying to silence dissent, especially among minorities.

Here’s a look at some of the verses:

On North Korea and the president’s “Twitter war”

“We better give Obama props ’cause what we got in office now is a kamikaze that will probably cause a nuclear holocaust while the drama pops, and he waits for s— to quiet down, he’ll just gas his plane up and fly around till the bombing stops.”

On NFL protests as a distraction to other issues

“But this is his form of distraction, plus he gets an enormous reaction when he attacks the NFL, so we focus on that instead of talking Puerto Rico or gun reform for Nevada. All these horrible tragedies and he’s bored and would rather cause a Twitter storm with the Packers.”

On the president’s golfing trips and tax reform

“He says he wants to lower our taxes, then who’s going to play for his extravagant trips back and forth with his fam to his golf resorts and his mansions?”

On racial tensions and white supremacy

“Same s*** that he tormented Hillary for and he slandered then does it more. From his endorsement of Bannon, support for the Klansman, tiki torches in hand for the soldier that’s black and comes home from Iraq and is still told to go back to Africa.”

On criticism of NFL protests and Sen. John McCain

“He says you’re spitting in the face of vets who fought for us you b*******, Unless you’re a POW who’s tortured … cause to him you’re zero cause he don’t like his war heroes captured. That’s not disrespecting the military.”

The rapper also drew a line in the sand, saying his fans can choose to support him or Donald Trump—but not both at the same time.

The White House hasn’t commented on the video.