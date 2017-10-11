× Indiana man accused of impersonating officers to get free food from Taco Bell

SCOTT COUNTY, Ind. – An Indiana man was arrested Wednesday after authorities say he impersonated law enforcement officers in order to get free or discounted food from Taco Bell.

According to an arrest report obtained by WDRB, the Scott County Sheriff’s Office received a report that the man, later identified as 21-year-old Dalton Barnett, was driving around with a badge, a BB gun and possibly a 9 mm handgun.

The deputy who authored the report says Barnett’s Ford Ranger was spotted traveling on SR 56 before it pulled into a Taco Bell parking lot. The deputy then reportedly pulled up behind the vehicle, activated his lights and handcuffed Barnett as a precaution.

Authorities say Barnett told them there were no weapons in the vehicle, but later admitted that there was a BB gun inside the cab.

When asked about the allegations that he impersonated a police officer, a narcotics detective and a paramedic on several occasion, Barnett allegedly told officers that he was “in the hiring process” for the Madison Police Department and Clark County, but admitted he was not a paid employee of any agency.

During a search, officers say they found a gold security officer badge with Barnett’s wallet. Barnett was then arrested and charged with impersonating a public servant or law enforcement officer, theft and false reporting.