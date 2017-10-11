Another season of angelic voices. The Indianapolis Childrens' Choir joined us with a sneak peek (and listen) to their brand new year of music.
Indianapolis Childrens’ Choir
-
Greenwood High School choir performs onstage with Foreigner at Klipsch Music Center
-
Greenwood High School choir set for performance this weekend with Foreigner
-
Garth Brooks visits Riley Hospital to help open outdoor play space
-
Toys that teach
-
Back-to-school fashion ideas
-
-
State superintendent working to lower age when Indiana children must attend school
-
Which one of ‘The Mick’ stars launched a pizza from the roof of an Indy hotel?
-
App can help keep children from overusing technology
-
“Erasing the hate” event aims to turn Facebook activists into real-life ones
-
Chemical odor at Indiana School for the Blind sends three to hospital
-
-
Boys and Girls Clubs of Indianapolis providing free meals for children during fall break
-
IPS has big increase in number of Summer meals served
-
Brunch festival coming to Indianapolis will pit restaurants against each other