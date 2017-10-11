Monroe County Schools cut ties with Auxilio, looking for more bus drivers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – The Monroe County Community School Corporation will end its contract with Auxilio, a transportation company, Friday and is now looking for more drivers to fill the void.

“We’re always hiring bus drivers. This isn’t new the year,” Monroe County Community Schools Corporation Public Information Officer Andrew Clampitt said. “There’s been a bus driver shortage for a long time.”

District leaders hired Auxilio at the start of the school year to provide 42 bus drivers to assist MCCSC with transporting students.

During the school year, Auxilio did not meet its contractual obligations and now the district is cutting ties with the company.

The district is now trying to recruit new bus drivers to fill the void left by Auxilio.

“We’re probably between 90 and 105 (bus drivers) dependent on several different scenarios, but that changes depending upon the day,” Clampitt said.

Clampitt added the district is aggressively trying to get new bus drivers on its website highlighting a recent pay increase for drivers and an attractive benefit package and outside the district’s main office with a sign.

“Part time work with full time benefits and competitive wages,” Clampitt said. “We’ve seen our applicant pool increase quite significantly in the last five, six weeks because of those changes.”

Clampitt said the district has 124 routes is runs on a daily basis and believes the district will be equipped to handle them all on Monday, its first day without Auxilio.

“Absolutely,” he said. “We’ve worked with those numbers, since the start of the school year. Any changes that will be made…. Those families will be communicated with over the weekend.”

Clampitt added if drivers call in sick Monday or the district is short on drivers they have dozens of contingency plans in place that include combining or changing routes.