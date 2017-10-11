× Muncie animal shelter allowing residents to borrow dogs for Dogtoberfest

MUNCIE, Ind. – A Muncie animal shelter is allowing residents to pick up a dog to bring to Dogtoberfest later this month.

Residents will be able to borrow available shelter dogs from Muncie Animal Care & Services to bring to the event on Oct. 21.

The shelter is located at 901 W. Riggin Rd. on the north side of the city.

Dogtoberfest will be held at Canan Commons in downtown Muncie from 1 p.m. – 7 p.m. The department says there will be vendor booths, a pop-up dog park, local breweries and musicians.

All proceeds will benefits the department’s K9 division.

The Muncie Police Department is teaming up with Muncie Animal Care & Services on the event. If you bring a shelter dog, admission is free.

You can call 765-747-4851 to reserve a dog.