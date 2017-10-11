× Off-duty IMPD officer arrested on suspicion of OWI after crashing jeep into tree

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – An off-duty officer with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department was arrested on suspicion of operating a vehicle while intoxicated early Sunday morning.

Police were called to the 5000 block of East Kessler Boulevard around 3 a.m. on suspicion of a drunk driver who crashed into a tree.

The driver of the vehicle was identified as Andrew Puente, 27. Puente suffered injuries to his face, and a responding officer noticed the smell of alcohol. Puente told the officer he had been at a bar on Mass Ave, and he had three vodka drinks, according to court documents.

The officer administered a breath test which showed his BAC 0.106, over Indiana’s legal limit of 0.08.

Puente was placed under arrest and faces a preliminary charge of OWI.