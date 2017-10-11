× Sigma Nu fraternity suspended at Indiana University for hazing, alcohol violations

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – The Indiana University Bloomington chapter of Sigma Nu was suspended due to hazing and alcohol violations and they must cease all activities immediately.

Indiana University and the fraternity’s national organization confirmed the suspension on Wednesday.

The decision was made by Sigma Nu’s board of directors following a joint investigation and consultation with Indiana University officials. The charter suspension is supported by the chapter’s alumni leaders and Indiana University.

“Sigma Nu’s mission is to develop ethical and honorable leaders for society. The Fraternity will not tolerate such violations of its law, policies, and principles,” said Brad Beacham, Executive Director of Sigma Nu Fraternity, Inc.

Indiana University says they support “the national Fraternity’s swift and strong action and is in full agreement with this decision.”

The Vice Provost for Student Affairs and the Dean of Students Office are working with Sigma Nu to facilitate this action as well as to offer assistance, resources, and support to students.