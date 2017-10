PERU, Ind. – A Silver Alert is in effect for a missing Peru woman.

The Miami County Sheriff’s Office is looking for 19-year-old Mary Lantz, who was last seen around 10:40 p.m. Tuesday in Peru. She’s believed to be in danger and may need medical assistance.

Lantz is about 5’3”, 225 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information should contact the Miami County Sheriff’s Office at 765-473-5474 or call 911.