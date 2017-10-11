× Thick clouds, lingering showers and seasonal temperatures return across the state!

Scattered showers returned overnight, along with the clouds, as an area of low pressure moved overhead! This will keep a slight rain chance going through the day but the best chances are mainly for now in the morning hours. Along with the shower chances, a cold front will pass through this morning too and keep our temperatures in check for most of the day and fairly seasonal (67°).

Heavy fog could be thick (tomorrow) Thursday morning and clouds should dominate for most of the day! Drier air will be working in, so only a slight chance of a shower through the day (10%). Better weather works in by Friday, along with a warm-up. Here is your extended forecast: