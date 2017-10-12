× Amazon to hire thousands of workers in Indiana ahead of holiday season

SEATTLE – Amazon is hiring 120,000 seasonal workers for the upcoming holidays across the U.S., the online retailer announced Thursday. That number includes more than 7,000 jobs in its facilities across Indiana.

The positions are available at the company’s network of fulfillment centers, sortation centers and customer service sites, according to a company a news release.

“We prepare year round for the holidays and we’re excited to hire for over 120,000 positions this season to help delight our customers,” said Dave Clark, Amazon Senior Vice President of Global Customer Fulfillment.

Last year, thousands of holiday positions were transitioned to regular, full-time roles and the company expects to continue that trend this year.

“We look forward to welcoming back holiday employees who return year-after-year to Amazon and welcome new faces to the team, many of whom will continue on with regular, full-time roles with the company after the holidays,” Clark said.

Amazon is also looking to hire in Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Washington, and Wisconsin.

The company has already hired tens of thousands of full-time employees this year at it U.S. fulfillment and customer service centers, according to the company. Amazon officials say the vast majority of its associates — roughly 90 percent — work for the company full time.

Those employees receive “competitive wages and comprehensive benefits,” such as healthcare and a 401(k), along with stock awards and bonuses.

Anyone interested in a seasonal position within the company is encouraged to apply at http://www.amazondelivers.jobs