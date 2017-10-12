× Brown County father facing intimidation charge after high school student threatened on Facebook

NASHVILLE, Ind.– A Brown County father is facing an intimidation charge after police say he responded to his child’s bullying by threatening a high school student.

On Sept. 1, police received a call from officials at Brown County High School, who said threats were made to a student by a parent. The incident caused all three Brown County schools into “secured facility” status. Nobody was allowed to enter or leave the buildings.

Prosecutors say the student notified the assistant principal of the threat after another student showed a Facebook post made by Rockford Mobley, 35.

The post included a threatening message with a photo of the student. Court documents allege the post mentioned Mobley being in the woods with a scoped .50-caliber rifle.

The Facebook post was made on Aug. 14, so officials determined there was no immediate threat due to the post being a few weeks old.

The schools remained secured until a no-trespass order was delivered to Mobley. He told authorities he had no password on his phone, but couldn’t say how he didn’t see the post since he posted something a few hours later.

Mobley was charged with misdemeanor intimidation on Sept. 29.

Brown County Schools Superintendent Laura Hammack issued this statement: