Clayton Anderson to perform national anthem before Red Bull Air Race at IMS

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A country music artist with Indiana roots will sing the national anthem before the Red Bull Air Race Championship at IMS on Sunday.

The singer, Clayton Anderson, is well known to racing fans. He performed on the Firestone Legends Day stage during the 101st running of the Indy 500 in May.

The Bedford native has released three albums, including his brand-new project, “Only To Borrow.” He’s opened for some of country’s biggest stars, including Blake Shelton, Jason Aldean, Eric Church, Darius Rucker and Jimmy Buffett.

“Clayton is a talented artist and a fun guy who simply loves the Indianapolis Motor Speedway and our fans,” IMS President J. Douglas Boles said. “We’re excited he’s going to celebrate Race Day with us and see some high-flying action at the track.”

The anthem will take place during pre-race ceremonies on IMS’ Prize Giving Ceremony Stage located in the Hangar Viewing Area. Click here for event and ticket information.