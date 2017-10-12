× Road construction of I-65 south side project is nearing the end

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — With the road construction season nearing the end, construction crews are working diligently in trying to complete one of the State’s largest undertakings ever, the rebuilding of the six bridges on the south side along I-65 over I-465 and Lick Creek.

Work began in early March on the $20 million rebuilding project that according to INDOT spokesperson Nate Riggs is “still on schedule”

“The south side bridges at I-65 & I-465 are on schedule to be open before the end of this year. Three of the bridges are done, the fourth is almost done, and the last two are scheduled to be open before the end of this year.”

“Three lanes of I-65 North are diverted across the median to share the southbound side of the interstate with two lanes of I-65 South. During this phase, construction of the I-65 North bridges over I-465 and Lick Creek is underway. The I-465 East and West ramps to I-65 North are closed for the duration of construction and will open when northbound traffic is shifted back onto these new bridges.”

While the end of this project is close, Riggs cautions that there might be some delays especially if winter arrives early which would then push some parts of the like striping, landscaping, etc., of the construction project to 2018.