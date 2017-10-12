Expert explains how Trump’s executive order will affect Hoosiers’ healthcare

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – FOX59’s Fanchon Stinger spoke with a health care professional about how an executive order signed Thursday will affect Hoosiers.

The order is part of President Donald Trump’s promise to dismantle Obamacare.

The legislation calls on the administration to develop policies to increase health care competition and choice. It also allows people to buy short-term policies that don't comply with Obamacare's protections for preexisting conditions.

President Trump says this means millions of Americans will get a chance at better health care. Critics warn the order may free up health plans from several key Obamacare regulations.

Justin Clements, the president of Remodel Health, stopped by the FOX59 Red Couch to discuss what the order means for local families.