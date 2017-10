× FBI raids finance company Banc-serv in Westfield

WESTFIELD, Ind. – The FBI is conducting a raid at Banc-serv Partners, LLC in Westfield. According to their website, it is a finance company located at 777 E Main Street.

A spokesperson with the FBI confirms there is “investigative activity in the area related to an ongoing investigation.”

