× Foggy morning and cloudy afternoon with cool temperatures

Happy Thursday! Thick fog has developed again overnight reducing visibility to a 1/4 mile in some locations. The fog will be slow to clear out today.

A grey day on the way as cloudy skies dominate through the afternoon. Temperatures are in the 50s this morning and will only warm to the mid 60s.

Mist and drizzle remains possible until the lunch hour.

Fog will redevelop overnight as skies clear out. Visibility to 1 mile is possible starting off our Friday.

Once the fog lifts out Friday midday, sunny skies return to the area! Temperatures are warming up to the 80s on Saturday. A cold front moves in Sunday afternoon bringing rain/storms and ushering in cooler air for next week. High pressure sets in for next week, returning sunshine to the area.