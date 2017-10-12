× Indianapolis set to kick off ‘Grow with Google’ technology tour

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Google has announced that Indianapolis will be the first date of their “Grow with Google” tour beginning in November.

The two-day event, which takes place on Nov. 10 and 11 at the Indiana State Museum, will feature over 20 workshops, more than 100 one-on-one coaching sessions, and interactive demonstrations.

Google employees will be on site to offer digital skills training and engage with attendees on the most current digital trends. Topics will include job search strategies, presentation skills, search engine optimization, coding basics and more.

The event is designed to work around people’s schedules and interests, and gives attendees the flexibility to stay for a few sessions or all day long.

We couldn’t be more excited to bring the Grow with Google tour to Indianapolis,” says Erica Swanson, Head of Community Impact for Grow with Google. “The city represents the crossroads of America and continues to be a hub for innovation and opportunity. By working with our amazing community partners and getting these trainings and resources directly in the hands of job seekers, teachers, entrepreneurs and small business owners, we’re hoping to make a real impact and hear firsthand how Google can better support these communities as they look to enhance their digital skills and find success.”

Following the Grow with Google event, Google will explore ongoing opportunities to demonstrate its local commitment to job training and digital skills by providing training resources to Indianapolis partners.

To learn more about the event and register, visit g.co/GrowIndy.