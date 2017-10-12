× IndyCar releases 2018 Verizon Series schedule

A few surprises as the 2018 Verizon INDYCAR schedule release finds one new race and one driver favorite missing on the list.

Sixteen of the 17 events from this year’s event list are back, with most falling in the same spot on the calendar. The newcomer is a road course in Portland, Oregon, which played host to cart and Champ Car racing from 1984 through 2007. The event will take place on Labor Day weekend in place of Watkins Glen. The western New York track was hoping to move off a holiday weekend, but a suitable date could not be agreed upon.

The season begins on the streets of St. Petersburg, Florida on March 11 with the month of May featuring races five and six on the calendar. The IMS road course race takes place May 12, while the 102nd running of the Indianapolis 500 runs May 27. The season once again ends in Sonoma September 16.