No frost or freeze, warm October to get even warmer

STREAK CONTINUES The streak is alive. Despite the cloudy skies the temperature have remained at or above normal for 29 consecutive days!

Averaging the high a low for each day, the average temperature for the month of October has reached 67.5-degrees which ranks 5th warmest to date on record. (nearly 10° per day above!) Meteorological Fall 2017 has produced 29 days above normal, that’s 69% of the days above.

NO FROST OR FREEZE YET No frost or freeze yet. Today, October 12th is the date of the average first frost in Indianapolis (36-degrees).

WARM PATTERN TO CONTINUE No let up to the warm pattern for now. Skies will brighten Friday and temperatures will surge back into he 70s and climb even higher Saturday. Before a cold front sweeps the state this weekend, southwest winds will carry 80-degree warmth into he state and possible near record levels.

The front passing Sunday bring showers and a chance of t-storms through starting early Sunday. A shot of cooler – more seasonal air will follow as the new work week opens.