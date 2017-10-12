VIDEO: Indiana man shares ‘best friend’ vows with bride’s sister who has Down syndrome

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SPENCER COUNTY, Ind. – An Indiana couple whose engagement story went viral earlier this year is now officially married, and the bride’s younger sister with Down syndrome played an extra special role.

We first told you about Will and Ashley Seaton back in July. Ashley has a sister named Hannah who has Down syndrome and diabetes. She told Will if they ever became engaged, he’d have to marry two girls because Hannah will most likely always be dependent on her.

And much to her surprise, that’s exactly what he did.

When Will got down on one knee to ask Ashley to marry him, he also popped out a ring for Hannah and asked her to be his “Best Friend Forever.”

The couple tied the knot on October 7 in Rockport, Indiana at Corner House Bed and Breakfast. Hannah was the “Best Sister” in the wedding – she was still a bridesmaid, but she played an extra special role. She wore a white dress alongside Ashley, and she also exchanged "best friend" vows with Will.

"I promise to tell funny jokes. I promise to care for you. Thank you for being in my life," Hannah said in her vows.

Ashley told FOX59 her favorite part of the ceremony was when the three of them drove off in the truck together. “That was precious, and I focused watching how happy Hannah was,” Ashley said.

She says Hannah’s favorite part was definitely dancing with Will. Their "first dance" together was to Michael Bublès version of “You’ve Got a Friend in Me.”

“I know our story brings a lot of joy when the news is filled with a lot of hate and sadness. It’s good to see feel- good stories and I’m so blessed it’s ours,” Ashley said.

Video by Tyler Roberts.