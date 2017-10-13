Bad traffic expected ahead of IU homecoming game

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BLOOMINGTON, Ind.- Saturday it is Hoosier homecoming at IU, as the Cream and Crimson takes on Michigan. But State Police are warning drivers to head down there early if you’re planning to attend the games. Kickoff is expected to happen at noon and State Police said drivers will need as much time as they can give themselves.

“We slowed down south of Martinsville probably five to seven miles, “said Kelly Coffey, who drove an RV down from Greenwood Friday afternoon, “it was bumper to bumper.”

State Police are warning drivers to plan ahead.

“We’re expecting a lot of traffic,” said Sgt. Curt Durnil of the Indiana State Police, “from what I understand there’s close to 50,000 tickets sold already so we’re close to a sellout.”

The ongoing construction between Bloomington and Indianapolis won’t help things at all and drivers need to be aware. Authorities do have some alternate routes they’d like you to keep in mind.

“[Drivers can take] State Road 67 all the way to Spencer, if they take 46 east all the way into Bloomington, that’s an alternative route,” said Durnil, “also from Columbus, if you go down I-65 to Columbus and head west on 46, that will take you into Bloomington as well.”