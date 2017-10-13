× Former GM of local Indy radio stations and The Bob & Tom show dies

ASHEVILLE, North Carolina –One of Indiana’s most recognizable names in the radio industry passed away late Thursday night.

Chris Wheat had been a general manager for over 30 years in the Indianapolis market as well as with radio groups in Norfolk, Virginia Beach, Tampa Bay and Cincinnati, Ohio.

Some of Wheat’s best achievements were during his run with the Bob and Tom Radio Show and with WFBQ radio from 1985 to 2006. During that time, both the show and the station enjoyed almost unchallenged popularity, both in ratings and in revenue.

Wheat had retired from the radio business in May of 2015. He was 71 years old.