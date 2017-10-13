× Increasing sunshine this afternoon and warming temperatures into Saturday

Happy Friday! Clouds are sitting over the state again this morning and will begin to break up as we head towards the lunch hour.

By the afternoon we are looking at lots of sunshine!

Temperatures will warm into the mid 70s.

Saturday will be warmer and sunny! Temperatures soar into the lower 80s due to breezy southwesterly winds.

Enjoy the brief warm up as a cold front arrives Sunday morning, returning rain to the area. Temperatures will fall Sunday as strong northerly winds develop. On Monday we dry out with high pressure returning to the region. Sunny and dry with warming temperatures through the end of the week.