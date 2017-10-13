× It’s tee time! TopGolf in Fishers is now open

INDIANAPOLIS Ind– Golfers, it’s tee time! After months of anticipation Topgolf in Fishers is now open.

More than a dozen people were lined up outside before doors even opened this morning..

The 65,000 square foot golfing and entertainment facility features 3 levels and more than a 100 climate controlled bays. The price depends on the day and time but one bay ranges anywhere from 25 -45 dollars.

“I experienced Topgolf in Denver, Colorado and I fell in love with it. We couldn’t wait to be the first in line to do it today. My daughter is on fall break so I thought it would be fun to bring her too,” said Carmel resident Jennifer Hall.

Topgolf is the latest business to open near 116st and I-69 in Fishers. Portillo’s and Ikea also both nearby opened recently and are still drawing in big crowds.