× North Carolina teen missing for 2 months found during prostitution sting in Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – Parents reported their teenage daughter missing two months ago in North Carolina, and now they’ve been reunited with the girl after she was found during a prostitution sting in Tennessee.

According to WLOS, police arrested three suspects during the operation: 27-year-old Timothy King, 20-year-old Jesse McMinn and 20-year-old Tabitha Banks.

Deputies from Tennessee’s Knox County made the discovery after responding to an ad on the Backpage.com website. An undercover deputy met the suspects at a Holiday Inn after making an appointment for the “two girl special.”

The deputy agreed to pay $340 for a full hour. He was provided with a condom and two women in the room—McMinn and Banks—removed their clothes, according to WLOS.

King had registered the room and was acting as security. Police said he was carrying more than $2,000 in cash. Banks said she’d earned some of the money through prostitution and given it to King. The women told police that King had provided them with transportation from North Carolina.

Investigators found the missing underage teen and took her to a juvenile detention center to be reunited with her family.

Her parents reported her missing two months ago and later told authorities that she’d run away.

King is charged with human trafficking. Banks and McMinn face prostitution charges.