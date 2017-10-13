Friday the 13th is a big day for people who believe in superstitions. The date is even spookier this year because it falls a few weeks before Halloween. With the two dates so close together, health experts say now is the perfect time to talk about fears and how to handle them. An IU Health nurse stopped by FOX59 to talk about what people can do to face their fears this month.
Overcoming your fears on Friday the 13th
-
New study finds most first responders experience trauma on the job
-
New study says giving babies peanuts may help them avoid allergy
-
Holiday hiring ramps up; some companies add more jobs while others add fewer
-
Local doctors hope news of Selena Gomez’s kidney transplant will inspire more living donors
-
Record heat possible Tuesday before an October feel arrives
-
-
Fall’s summer-sizzle ends soon, cold front will pass; Drought conditions to worsen
-
Johnson County flooding causes partial government shutdown and more evacuations
-
Lawmakers, health officials urge Hoosier parents to get children the HPV vaccine
-
Community ‘takes a knee’ to prevent gun violence in Indy
-
Indiana law allowing people with epilepsy to use marijuana-derived oil spurs crackdown
-
-
Madison County defunds needle exchange program
-
Real summer sizzle coming this week; Hottest in four years expected
-
Investigation underway in Boone County after family’s pet tortoise shot to death