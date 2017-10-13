Overcoming your fears on Friday the 13th

Posted 8:42 AM, October 13, 2017, by

Friday the 13th is a big day for people who believe in superstitions. The date is even spookier this year because it falls a few weeks before Halloween. With the two dates so close together, health experts say now is the perfect time to talk about fears and how to handle them. An IU Health nurse stopped by FOX59 to talk about what people can do to face their fears this month.