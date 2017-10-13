× Police conducting death investigation after body found near downtown canal

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Indianapolis Metropolitan police are investigating after a body was found at a fitness facility near the downtown canal Friday morning.

Officers were called to 335 W. 9th St. after a person was found dead at that location. Officers at the scene said the body was discovered on the second floor of the building, which houses the gym for 9onCanal apartments.

The lower level houses CrossFit Gym, police said. Crime scene tape has been placed at the location.

The circumstances surrounding the person’s death remain under investigation, police said.