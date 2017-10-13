× Las Vegas authorities stand by timeline, say gunman’s brain was shipped to facility for inspection

LAS VEGAS –Las Vegas authorities say they stand by their timeline of the deadliest shooting in modern U.S. history, which has been disputed by the hotel where the gunman opened fire.

Sheriff Joseph Lombardo told reporters Friday that Stephen Paddock rained down bullets on a concert crowd starting at 10:05 p.m. October 1. He has said that six minutes earlier, Paddock sprayed 200 rounds from his Mandalay Bay room into the hallway, hitting a security guard in the leg.

That timeline released earlier this week is differed from a week ago when authorities said the guard was shot after Paddock opened fire on the crowd.

The changes led to questions about why police and hotel security weren’t able to stop Paddock sooner. Lombardo pushed back against criticism over the timeline, saying he was “absolutely offended” over any suggestion that authorities bungled the response.

Mandalay Bay officials have disputed whether six minutes actually passed between the first gunfire in the hallway and the start of the concert rampage. Paddock killed 58 people and injured 546 people. Of those injured, 45 are still in the hospital in critical condition.

Lombardo also said during the press conference that Paddock fired at aviation fuel tanks at McCarran International Airport near the Mandalay Bay hotel with intent. The airport is reviewing safety measures and has contacted experts in fuel storage but that there’s a low probability aviation fuel could be ignited by gunfire.

There was an autopsy performed on Stephen Paddock’s brain, but they found nothing unusual during a visual inspection. His brain was shipped to a facility to look for any minute problems.

FBI Special Agent in Charge Aaron Rouse says investigators have found no signs that Paddock had ideologies or connections to any groups.