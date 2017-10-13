RECIPE: Hot Artichoke Dip with Grilled Flatbread
Hot Artichoke Dip with Grilled Flatbread
- 3/4 pound cream cheese, softened
- 1/2 cup milk
- 1/2 cup freshly grated Parmesan
- 2 scallions, chopped
- 1 clove garlic, minced
- 2 large eggs, beaten
- 1 tablespoon freshly squeezed lemon juice
- 2 cups drained jarred artichoke hearts
- 1 teaspoon kosher salt
- Freshly ground black pepper, to taste
- Pinch cayenne
- Butter, as needed
Directions
- Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F.
- In a food processor, combine the cream cheese, milk, parmesan, scallions, garlic, eggs, and lemon juice; pulse until smooth.
- Add the artichokes, salt, pepper, and cayenne, and pulse until just mixed, but still chunky.
- Transfer the mixture to a buttered, deep 4-cup casserole dish and bake until lightly browned and set, about 1 hour.
- Serve warm with grilled flatbread of your choice.
Recipe adapted by Chef Rob Koeller, owner of Culinary Concepts & Hospitality Consultants