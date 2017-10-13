RECIPE: Hot Artichoke Dip with Grilled Flatbread

  • 3/4 pound cream cheese, softened
  • 1/2 cup milk
  • 1/2 cup freshly grated Parmesan
  • 2 scallions, chopped
  • 1 clove garlic, minced
  • 2 large eggs, beaten
  • 1 tablespoon freshly squeezed lemon juice
  • 2 cups drained jarred artichoke hearts
  • 1 teaspoon kosher salt
  • Freshly ground black pepper, to taste
  • Pinch cayenne
  • Butter, as needed

Directions

  1. Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F.
  2. In a food processor, combine the cream cheese, milk, parmesan, scallions, garlic, eggs, and lemon juice; pulse until smooth.
  3. Add the artichokes, salt, pepper, and cayenne, and pulse until just mixed, but still chunky.
  4. Transfer the mixture to a buttered, deep 4-cup casserole dish and bake until lightly browned and set, about 1 hour.
  5. Serve warm with grilled flatbread of your choice.

Recipe adapted by Chef Rob Koeller, owner of Culinary Concepts & Hospitality Consultants