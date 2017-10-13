RECIPE: The Day of the Dead Maize
- 1/4 cup mayonnaise
- 1/4 cup sour cream or Mexican crema
- 1/2 cup finely crumbled Cotija cheese, plus more for serving
- 1/2 teaspoon ancho or guajillo chili powder, plus more for serving
- 2 cloves garlic, finely minced
- 1/4 cup finely chopped cilantro leaves
- 4 ears shucked corn
- 1 each lime, cut into wedges
Directions:
- Turn on the grill or use charcoal to high heat and allow to preheat for 5 minutes. Clean and oil grilling grate.
- While heating, combine mayonnaise, sour cream or crema, cheese, chili powder, garlic, and cilantro in a large bowl. Stir until incorporated well and set aside.
- When grill is hot, place corn directly over hot side of grill and cook, rotating occasionally, until cooked through and charred in spots on all sides, about 8 minutes total.
- Transfer corn to bowl with cheese mixture and use a large spoon to evenly coat corn on all sides with mixture. Sprinkle with extra cheese and chili powder and serve immediately with lime wedges.
Recipe adapted by Chef Rob Koeller, owner of Culinary Concepts & Hospitality Consultants