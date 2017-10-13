Serve spooky Shrunken Head Punch at your Halloween party

Posted 10:14 AM, October 13, 2017, by

Photo courtesy of Kylee Wierks of Kylee's Kitchen

Bloody Shrunken Head Punch
Ingredients
  • 3 to 4 apples
  • 3 cups cherry cola
  • 3 cups cherry juice
  • 2 cups strawberry daiquiri mix
  • 2 cups fruit punch
  • 1 cup ginger ale

Directions

  1. Peel apples and carve them into faces using a melon baller and a knife.
  2. Bake apples on baking sheet lined with parchment paper at 250 degrees Fahrenheit for about 90 minutes.
  3. Remove from oven and cool.
  4. Combine cherry cola, cherry juice, strawberry daiquiri mix, fruit punch and ginger ale in punch bowl.
  5. Place shrunken heads on top of punch and serve.