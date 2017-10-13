Serve spooky Shrunken Head Punch at your Halloween party
Bloody Shrunken Head Punch
Ingredients
- 3 to 4 apples
- 3 cups cherry cola
- 3 cups cherry juice
- 2 cups strawberry daiquiri mix
- 2 cups fruit punch
- 1 cup ginger ale
Directions
- Peel apples and carve them into faces using a melon baller and a knife.
- Bake apples on baking sheet lined with parchment paper at 250 degrees Fahrenheit for about 90 minutes.
- Remove from oven and cool.
- Combine cherry cola, cherry juice, strawberry daiquiri mix, fruit punch and ginger ale in punch bowl.
- Place shrunken heads on top of punch and serve.