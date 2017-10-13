× Topgolf opens multi-level driving range, entertainment center in Fishers today

FISHERS, Ind. – If you’re in Fishers, make sure you look out “fore” Topgolf! The new golfing and entertainment center kicks off its grand opening today.

The three-story driving range, which is across from newly-opened IKEA, will be open year round. In the winter, the hitting bays will run 20 to 30 degrees warmer than the outside temperature.

Customers rent the hitting bays on a first-come, first-serve basis. The price to rent the bay depends on the time of day. The cheapest price is from 9 a.m. to noon. At that time, it costs $25 per hour per bay. You can get up to 6 people in a hitting bay.

It costs $35 from noon to 5 p.m. and $45 from 5 p.m. to close.

You can borrow Topgolf’s clubs for free or you can bring your own.

If you’re not interested in golfing, the 65,000 square foot building has other games, a full restaurant, and a bar.

The new Topgolf location in Fishers is located off 116th Street, right next to IKEA and Portillo’s.