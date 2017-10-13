Two seasons in one weekend; Rain chances early Sunday
SUNSHINE RETURNS
A spectacular sky over central Indiana Friday afternoon! Doesn’t this look good! Fells great too! The view from Victory Field below is one of 100% sunshine! Its been four days since we had sunshine. Skies have cleared as the weekend gets underway. Skies will remain mostly clear overnight. A few high clouds will develop as a warm front nears and patchy fog will be likely by early Saturday morning.
WARM STREAK CONTINUES
Temperature are up 8 to 12-degrees from the same time Thursday. The streak of consecutive days at or above normal has reached 30 days!
October 2017 is the warmest in 10 years, 6th warmest to date on record. And no let up in sight!
There is a cold front coming this weekend bringing a sharp downturn in temps Sunday. We are expecting summer level temperatures Saturday pushing into the low 80s by afternoon. Not a record breaker but close. The record is 86-degrees set in 1899. Break out the fall wardrobe Sunday as temperate lower into the 50s by afternoon behind a southeast bound cold front. Pre-dawn temperatures are likely to hold in the mid to upper 70s then start falling as the rain moves in before sunrise.
SUNDAY RAIN
PLANNING your weekend, the rain on Sunday will be brief and it will NOT be a washout! Showers early then diminishing by noon as a cold front settles through the state. I’m posting below the latest RPM model forecast for 6 am Sunday and 12 noon Sunday. Conditions will improve but definitely turning cooler! Rain fall amounts will vary and are not likely that great, perhaps a few .25″ amounts possible or higher but that will be widely scattered.