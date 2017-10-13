× Two seasons in one weekend; Rain chances early Sunday

SUNSHINE RETURNS

A spectacular sky over central Indiana Friday afternoon! Doesn’t this look good! Fells great too! The view from Victory Field below is one of 100% sunshine! Its been four days since we had sunshine. Skies have cleared as the weekend gets underway. Skies will remain mostly clear overnight. A few high clouds will develop as a warm front nears and patchy fog will be likely by early Saturday morning.

WARM STREAK CONTINUES

Temperature are up 8 to 12-degrees from the same time Thursday. The streak of consecutive days at or above normal has reached 30 days!

October 2017 is the warmest in 10 years, 6th warmest to date on record. And no let up in sight!