Video shows person of interest in woman’s murder at downtown apartment building’s gym

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Detectives with the Indianapolis Metropolitan police have released video of a person of interest in connection with a murder after a woman's body was found at a fitness facility near the downtown canal Friday morning.

Officers were called to 335 West 9th Street around 6:30 a.m. after a person was found dead at that location. Officers said the body was discovered on the second level of the building, which houses the gym for 9 on Canal apartments.

Just before the sun came up, a resident went for an early morning workout, but instead found a woman dead inside the buildings gym and called police.

“There were some suspicious injuries. When they examined the body they found things that gave them pause. We called in crime lab and are treating it as a murder investigation,” said IMPD deputy chief Chris Bailey.

Police say the woman was not shot. She did show obvious signs of trauma, although investigators wouldn’t say exactly how the victim died. Whatever the cause, those who work and live nearby were stunned by the death.

“I mean I’m kind of shocked to hear that happened to be honest,” said Nicholas French-Seats.

“It’s very odd because this is quiet peaceful place. I didn’t expect this. It’s just crazy this would happen,” said Katie Rigggs.

The death officially marks the 3rd homicide this year in downtown Indianapolis. 2016 only saw one downtown homicide.

“Downtown Indianapolis is probably as safe as any downtown in the country. This is unusual for the area,” said Bailey.

“I mean this is certainly a tragic incident. It’s uncommon for the downtown area which is a safe community,” said IMPD Sgt. Kendale Adams.

The victim’s name has not been released.

Detectives have not released any additional information at this time.

Police are asking anyone with information about the crime to call Detective Jose Torres at 317-327-3741. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477 or (TIPS).