× Week Nine High School Preview: last tune-up’s before sectionals

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – It’s Friday, the 13th of October, and the IHSAA puts a wrap on the high school football regular season.

Nine games to prepare teams for sectional play on the road to Lucas Oil Stadium and the state finals. Still a handful of conference titles to be decided on the field.

In the Hoosier Crossroads, Avon, Fishers and Brownsburg are tied at 4-1 and they could end up sharing the crown. The 4-1 Orioles host Noblesville, Brownsburg plays host to Hamilton Southeastern and Fishers meets Zionsville, probably the toughest battle the three leaders will face tonight.

Franklin Central looks to claim the Conference Indiana title when they visit Terre Haute North in Vigo County. The Flashes are looking to complete a rare perfect in-conference season.

Some other top matchups across central Indiana include 4A #6 East Central at 3A #8 Bishop Chatard at Arlington, Western Boone facing Lebanon, both stand 6-2, and a battle of unbeaten Thunderbirds, as Eastern Greene meets North Central Farmersburg.

5A top ranked New Palestine, winners of 44 straight conference contests visits Delta.

Elsewhere, 6-2 Guerin Catholic meets 7-1 Roncalli, 4-4 Center Grove tries to stay perfect against Cathedral when they meet the 3-5 Irish a year after the Trojans edged the Irish in overtime. The top-rated team in the state, unbeaten Ben Davis closes out the regular season at home against North Central.