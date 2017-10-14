× Contractor fined $24K after worker dies in fall at Richmond factory

RICHMOND, Ind. — A contractor was fined $24,500 for safety violations after a worker died from a fall at a Richmond factory.

The Richmond Palladium-Item reports 23-year-old Jacob Bugg died June 27 after falling about 40 feet at a Purina animal food plant. Bugg worked for Kansas-based contractor Brewer’s Restoration & Coating, which was hired to do maintenance work.

The Indiana Occupational Safety and Health Administration found five violations. The agency says the contractor failed to have a safety system in place, did not train employees properly and did not keep adequate training records.

The cause of Bugg’s fall is unknown, because it was not witnessed.

Messages left at Brewer Restoration requesting comment were not returned.