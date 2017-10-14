× Donnelly raises $1.3M, likely outperforming GOP contenders

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana Sen. Joe Donnelly is adding to his campaign cash advantage over the Republicans who hope to oust him from office.

The Democrat on Thursday reported $1.3 million in donations during the three months to the end of September, pushing his campaign war chest total up to $4.6 million.

Republicans say some of their donors aren’t in a giving mood out of frustration with Congress’ inability to pass legislation, despite GOP control of the House, the Senate and the presidency.

Rep. Luke Messer’s campaign announced Thursday that it raised $735,000 during the same period, with $2.4 million on hand. State Rep. Mike Braun, an independently wealthy businessman who entered the race in August, raised about $200,000 from donors, while kicking in roughly $800,000 of his own money.

Rep. Todd Rokita’s campaign didn’t release its latest figures Thursday, but indicated it will likely be less than the $1 million figure it reported in July.

Donnelly is a major Republican target in 2018 and is considered one of the most vulnerable Democrats up for re-election. He is one of 10 Senate Democrats who represent states that President Donald Trump won.

But thus far, most of the drama has been in the Republican primary, which won’t be held until May 2018.

Rokita and Messer were trading personal insults and accusations before either congressman had officially entered the race. Then Braun jumped in, with his ability to self-finance, turning the bitter member-on-member primary into a race with three major candidates.