Family of hit and run victim on Thompson Road pleading for driver to come forward

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The parents of a hit and run victim are pleading for the driver who hit their daughter Friday night to come forward.

Lisa Dilligham, 48 and a mother of two, is still in critical condition and in a coma at Eskenazi Hospital more than 24 hours after the incident.

“She in very, very bad shape,” her father, Carl McCain, said. “The next two or three day are going to be very important.”

Dillingham suffered several broken bones in the accident and severe head injuries, McCain said.

The family said Dillingham was at the Roncalli football game Friday night and left to walk home after she got into an argument with her mother.

During that walk, investigators said a driver turning into the Spring Lake subdivision off Thompson Road on the southeast side hit her.

At the time of the crash, she was on the phone with her mother.

“We talked about 20 or 30 minutes and the last I hear she said, ‘oh no,’”her mother, Karen Faye French, said.

French said shortly after that a different woman picked up the phone and said her daughter was laying in the roadway.

David Smith, who lives in the Spring Lake neighborhood, was driving back home to his house with daughter and got to the scene shortly after exchange.

“I was thinking, please don’t let her die,” Smith said.

Smith and the other good Samaritans offered what medical help they could until medics arrived.

Crews rushed Dillingham to Eskenazi Hospital where her family said she remains in critical condition.

Anyone with information about the driver who hit Dillingham is asked to call IMPD’s Accident Investigation Office at 317.327.6549 or CRIMESTOPPERS at 262-TIPS.