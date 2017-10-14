× IMPD investigating after woman critically injured in hit-and-run on southeast side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – IMPD is investigating after they found a female unresponsive Friday night due to a hit-and-run crash on the southeast side.

Just after 11:00 p.m., officers responded to the area of Thompson Rd. and Lakesedge Blvd. to find the 48-year-old victim. She was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

Investigators believe as the woman was crossing the entracne to the Spring Lake subdivision, a vehicle turned northbound onto Lakesedge Blvd. from Thompson Rd. and struck her.

Police said the suspect vehicle fled the scene in an unknown direction without the driver stopping to call for help.

IMPD is hopeful someone saw the incident take place.

Anyone with information is asked to call Accident Investigation Office at 317-327-6549 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477 (TIPS).