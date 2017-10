Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- Helping local families eat local and stay healthy at the same time - that's what Indy Acres aims to do.

And on Sunday, October 15, you can help them with their mission.

The Indy Parks Foundation and Goose Island Brewery are teaming up for the "Sofie Brunch." Event guests will be able to sample Goose Islands Belgian Style Farmhouse Ale "Sofie" as well as "Sofie-mosas."

For more information on the event, or to purchase tickets, click here.