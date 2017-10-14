× Two seasons this weekend!

Happy Saturday! It is a tale of two seasons this weekend. Today will be mostly sunny and warm, followed by falling temperatures Sunday!

If you are heading out to IU today it looks perfect for the game! Winds will increase out of the south this afternoon helping to boost temperatures into the lower 80s.

A cold front arrives Sunday morning bringing showers and a few storms to the area.

The precipitation quickly moves out by midday, but the clouds will be slower to clear out.

Behind the rain, cooler air settles in on strong northerly winds. Our high on Sunday will be around midnight with temperatures still around 70º ahead of the front.

Around 8am, temperatures are already in the 60s.

By afternoon, temperatures are in the 50s with strong northerly winds 10-20 mph and gusting to 35 mph. You will want a jacket or sweatshirt Sunday!

Tuesday morning will be the coolest we have seen so far this year! Some areas drop into the 30s and patchy frost is possible. High pressure moves back in and sits over Indiana, giving us a dry and sunny stretch next week. Temperatures slowly warm back into the 70s by Friday.