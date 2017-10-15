× IMPD: Police seek second person of interest in July triple murder case

INDIANAPOLIS—Metro Police say they have identified a second person of interest in connection with a July triple murder case.

Detectives say they would like to speak with 18-year-old Devante Gilbert of Indianapolis.

Persons who might know Gilbert’s whereabouts are asked to call lead Detective Harry Dunn at 317-327-1748 or Crime Stoppers of Indiana at 317-262-8477.

Police already have a 15-year-old suspect in custody in connection with the homicide that occurred July 16, 20107 on the city’s north side.

The three men killed were identified as Dominique Miller, 25, Jordan Wright, 25, and Justin Crowder 19.