Lawrence police investigating after Saturday afternoon bank robbery

LAWRENCE, Ind. – Police in Lawrence are investigating after a bank was reportedly robbed Saturday afternoon.

At around 12:30 p.m., authorities responded to the Huntington Bank branch located at 8347 Pendleton Pike on a report of a robbery that just occurred.

Police are searching for a thin-built, 20-year-old male, around 6 ft. tall with facial hair.

He was wearing a dark grey zip-front jogging suit, white shoes, and Nike Air brand cap.

Police said he presented a note to the teller implying a weapon and demanded cash. After receiving the cash, the suspect exited the branch to the west and a dye pack was deployed.

Any cash retained by the suspect is likely to be covered in red dye.

No one was injured. Anyone recognizing this suspect or with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS (8477).