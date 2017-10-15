× Party in Lawrence turns violent with one woman shot

LAWRENCE, Ind. — A late night Saturdayparty turned violent and has left one woman fighting for her life.

According to the Lawrence Police Department, a party in the Spring Valley Mobile Home community near Pendleton Pike and Post Road became violent after some of the party goers got into an argument where a male produced a gun and started shooting.

One of the people attending, a woman, was shot in the head and has been rushed to Methodist Hospital in serious condition.

No arrests have been made pending the ongoing investigation.