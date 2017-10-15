× State police investigating after two semi crashes involving bridges

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – ISP is investigating after two personal injury crashes that happened just before 9:00 a.m.

The first crash happened on the east side when a semi truck traveling on I-70 to southbound I-465 struck a bridge.

This caused chunks of concrete to fall onto the east bound lanes of I-70 and damage to several vehicles. Traffic is being diverted from eastbound I-70 to the Shadeland Ave. exit.

The other crash occurred at the north-split when a northbound semi truck jackknifed in the I-65 and struck a concrete wall.

Police said this crash also cause concrete to fall onto the interstate below.

Traffic is still backed up on I-70.