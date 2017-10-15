× Warm and wet morning followed by a dry, windy and cool afternoon

Happy Sunday! Our temperatures are a bit backwards today because of cold front heading our way.

This morning we are in the 70s and this afternoon temperatures fall into the 50s!

If you are headed out later this afternoon grab a jacket as winds remain strong out of the northwest. Gusts of 30 to 40 mph are possible.

The cold front also brings rain during the first half of our day. A few thunderstorms are possible but no severe weather is expected.

Showers clear out by 2pm, but the clouds linger through the evening hours.

Some chilly mornings on the way! A few areas will drop into the 30s early Tuesday with patchy frost developing. High pressure dominates our weather for the work week, keeping us sunny and dry. Temperatures warm back into the low and mid 70s by the end of the week.