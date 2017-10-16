× 1 dead after vehicle flips off roadway on Indy’s south side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A male died Monday evening after a serious crash on the city’s south side.

Authorities were called the scene in the 5200 block of S. East St. shortly before 5 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found the victim trapped in his inverted car off the roadway at the entrance of a business park.

The male was transported to an area hospital, where he was declared deceased. His name and age were not immediately provided.

This story will be updated as additional information becomes available.