× A sports schedule of games and tailgates highlight a busy week for downtown Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Downtown Indianapolis visitors should get ready for a full week of Fall activities this week with everything from community health walks and football tailgate parties happening from mid-week on.

Drivers should expect increased traffic in the city around places like Bankers Life Fieldhouse Wednesday due to the Indiana Pacers season opener and visitors will also find slow traffic around Georgia Street over the weekend with football tailgate parties underway.

Those are just a couple of events that make up a full week which also includes:

Wednesday, Oct. 18

Market Street will be closed between Alabama and Delaware streets 8 a.m.–2 p.m. for the Original Farmers’ Market at the City Market.

Saturday, Oct. 21

Making Strides Against Breast Cancer begins and ends at Victory Field and will result in partial closures from 6 – 11 a.m. along the route.

Sunday, Oct. 22

South Street between Capitol Avenue and West Street will be closed 5 a.m. – 6 p.m.

The west block of Georgia Street will be closed 7 a.m. – 3 p.m. for Bud Light Tailgates on Georgia Street.

Michigan Street between Meridian and Pennsylvania streets will be closed 7 a.m. – 2 p.m. for the 38th Infantry Division Change of Command. Downtown residents and visitors should be aware that approximately 15 blank rounds will be fired during the change of command.

Special Events

An Indianapolis Colts game may cause increased traffic around Lucas Oil Stadium Sunday afternoon.