× Chilly start and a true taste of autumn next few days!

Skies are slowly clearing and showers across northeastern Indiana are winding down. Sunshine will slowly build in through the day and temperatures will slowly climb back up to near 60° around 4:00 PM. Expect a day below the seasonal average of 65°, which has been rare for this month of October. Overall, a nice, cool day for outdoor fun but dress warmly!

Abundant sunshine in store for the next 6 to 7 days, as a warming trend takes hold, with each day warmer than the day prior. No rainfall in the mix until maybe Sunday afternoon or evening, as a cold front approaches from the west! Enjoy the quite week, as most, are on fall break…great weather for it!

Colts on the road today in Nashville! Looks like great weather there too…GO COLTS!