× Cooper Neese officially joins Indiana State basketball team

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – 2017 Indiana All-Star Cooper Neese has officially joined the Indiana State basketball program.

Neese practiced with the Sycamores for the first time on Monday after transferring from Butler.

“It feels real good,” Neese said. “This is a special group that we got going here. It feels really special to be able to get this stuff done, get it out of the way and be able to focus on some basketball.”

Neese will not be eligible to play in a game for the Sycamores until January of 2019, but he is allowed to take part in practices.

“You want high competition going after each other in practice,” said Indiana State head coach Greg Lansing. “That’s what gets you better and he’s certainly going to help with that. We feel very fortunate to get him in here.”

“Hopefully, I’ll just go out there and make my teammates better,” Neese said. “If I’m not on the court, I still want to win as many games as we possibly can. Making my teammates better is my number one goal.”

The 6’4” guard finished his career at Cloverdale High School as the seventh all-time leading scorer in IHSAA history.